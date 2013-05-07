Recent Study: World Hybrid & Pure Electric Vehicles for Land, Water & Air Market Analysis 2013-2023: Forecasts, Technologies, Players : MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- IDTechEx provides forecasts and analysis of all electric vehicles, land, water and air. IDTechEx has studied this sector for 13 years so far and each year new categories become significant, this year being the turn for car-like vehicles not homologated as cars to become a separately forecasted category because of a lift-off in sales. Mainstream hybrid and pure electric cars, are of course important and they are closely covered by IDTechEx but they are something of a special case.



Being massively loss-making, forecasting sales of hybrid and pure electric mainstream cars is largely a matter of forecasting very uncertain levels of industrial, government and other financial support. They are the largest sector by value but industrial/commercial EVs are very close behind at $93 billion in 2023 and they are already profitable for most manufacturers.



To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/167444



10 Year Forecasts Across All EV Sectors



Mobility vehicles for the disabled and golf cars are among the very profitable vehicles today but for specialist component and system suppliers, marine, aircraft and military EVs are worth a look, for example. Then again, certain EV markets are recession proof and others very recession prone. Some markets are almost entirely in developing countries over the next decade and others hugely concentrated in one developed country.



It is therefore essential that those anywhere in the hybrid and pure electric vehicle supply chain and other interested parties look at the whole picture of this burgeoning, largely profitable, disruptive business and that can best be done by reading the 24 IDTechEx reports on the subject and employing the PhD level IDTechEx consulting team. This is the IDTechEx master report, replete with figures and forecasts for the whole business. The other reports drill down to the vehicle, component and system sectors involved.



Comprehensive Applicational and Geographic Spread



This report is uniquely comprehensive in applicational and geographical spread. Primarily it presents statistics and forecasts including back up data such as conventional vehicle sales and market drivers. There is even comparative data such as statistics and forecasts by other analysts and by regional trade associations.



To Buy The Copy of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/hybrid-and-pure-electric-vehicles-for-land-water-and-air-2013-2023-forecasts-technologies-players



There is some coverage of technology trends and considerable tabulation of manufacturers and by type of vehicle made and which are world leaders in value sales and why. There is little anecdotal text and information already available on the web, the illustrations and tables being largely original and deriving from IDTechEx analysis and private sources as well as extensive interviews carries out in 2013.



Analyst access from IDTechEx

All report purchases include up to 30 minutes telephone time with an expert analyst who will help you link key findings in the report to the business issues you're addressing. This needs to be used within three months of purchasing the report.



Latest Reports:



Global Public Cloud Market 2012-2016 : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/161551



TechNavio's report, the Global Public Cloud Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Public Cloud market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Amazon.com Inc., Google Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Rackspace Inc., and Salesforce.com Inc.



Global Hardware and Software Support Services Market 2012-2016 : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/160201



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Hardware and Software Support Services market to grow at a CAGR of 3.43 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in the adoption of IT support services by the Government sector. The Global Hardware and Software Support Services market has also been witnessing an increasing focus on SMEs. However, the unstable global economic recovery could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Hardware and Software Support Services Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the America, EMEA, and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Hardware and Software Support Services market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



About MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://mrrfocuseconomics.blogspot.com/