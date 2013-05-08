Recent Study: World Printed, Organic & Flexible Electronics Industry Forecasts, Players & Opportunities 2013-2023 : MarketResearchReports

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- This report provides the most comprehensive view of the topic, giving detailed ten year forecasts by device type. The market is analyzed by territory, printed vs non printed, rigid vs flexible, inorganic vs organic, cost of materials vs process cost and much more, with over 160 tables and figures. Activities of over 1,000 leading companies are given, as is assessment of the winners and losers to come.



Impartial assessment



In the report IDTechEx appraises each enabling technology component by virtue of its market need - not technology push. We draw on ten years of knowledge tracking this sector and provide detailed, refined forecasts, strategic positioning and assessment of trends, "hot topics" and unmet opportunities.



To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166472



The big picture



The report specifically addresses the big picture - including OLED displays and lighting, to thin film photovoltaics to flexible sensors and much more. Importantly, it includes not only electronics which are printed, organic and/or flexible now, but it also covers those that will be. Realistic timescales, case studies, existing products and the emergence of new products are given, as are impediments and opportunities for the years to come.



Over 3,000 organizations are pursuing printed, organic, flexible electronics, including printing, electronics, materials and packaging companies. While some of these technologies are in use now - indeed there are three sectors which have created billion dollar markets - others are commercially embryonic.



The benefits of these new electronics are numerous - ranging from lower cost, improved performance, flexibility, transparency, reliability, better environmental credentials and much more. Many of the applications will be newly created, and where existing electronic and electrical products are impacted, the extent will be varied.



This widely referenced IDTechEx report brings it all together, with particular focus on applications and quantative assessment of opportunities.



Market size from 2013 to 2023



IDTechEx find that the total market for printed, flexible and organic electronics will grow from $16.04 Billion in 2013 to $76.79 Billion in 2023. The majority of that is OLEDs (organic but not printed) and conductive ink used for a wide range of applications. On the other hand, stretchable electronics, logic and memory, thin film sensors are much smaller segments but with huge growth potential as they emerge from R&D.



The market share over time of a select number of components studied is shown in the chart below - full data sets including an excel spreadsheet are given with the report

Lessons, successes and opportunities



To Buy The Copy of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/printed-organic-and-flexible-electronics-forecasts-players-and-opportunities-2013-2023



The following components are assessed, and for each one ten year forecasts are given, along with companies and their activities, case studies, impediments to commercialization and timescales:

- Logic and memory

- OLED displays

- OLED lighting

- Electrophoretic and other bistable displays

- Electrochromic displays

- Electroluminescent displays

- Other displays

- Thin film batteries

- Photovoltaics

- Sensors

- Conductors

- Other



Latest Reports:



Hybrid & Pure Electric Vehicles for Land, Water & Air 2013-2023: Forecasts, Technologies, Players : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/167444



IDTechEx provides forecasts and analysis of all electric vehicles, land, water and air. IDTechEx has studied this sector for 13 years so far and each year new categories become significant, this year being the turn for car-like vehicles not homologated as cars to become a separately forecasted category because of a lift-off in sales. Mainstream hybrid and pure electric cars, are of course important and they are closely covered by IDTechEx but they are something of a special case.



Being massively loss-making, forecasting sales of hybrid and pure electric mainstream cars is largely a matter of forecasting very uncertain levels of industrial, government and other financial support. They are the largest sector by value but industrial/commercial EVs are very close behind at $93 billion in 2023 and they are already profitable for most manufacturers.



Hybrid and Electric Vehicles for Land, Water and Air 2013 - 2023: Forecasts, Technologies, Players : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166714



IDTechEx provides forecasts and analysis of all electric vehicles, land, water and air. IDTechEx has studied this sector for 13 years so far and each year new categories become significant, this year being the turn for car-like vehicles not homologated as cars to become a separately forecasted category because of a lift-off in sales. Mainstream hybrid and pure electric cars, are of course important and they are closely covered by IDTechEx but they are something of a special case. Being massively loss-making, forecasting sales of hybrid and pure electric mainstream cars is largely a matter of forecasting very uncertain levels of industrial, government and other financial support. They are the largest sector by value but industrial/commercial EVs are very close behind at $93 billion in 2023 and they are already profitable for most manufacturers.



About MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://chinamarketreports.blogspot.com/