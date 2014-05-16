Fast Market Research recommends "Wound Care in Mexico" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- The biggest story in wound care in 2013 was the acquisition of The Kendall Co by Irish healthcare company Covidien, resulting in a change of ownership for the leading brand Kendall as well as Parches El Gallo. In 2013, distribution and supply chain problems resulted in a weak performance, but the performance of their products is expected to improve in 2014 thanks to improved distribution through Covidien.
Euromonitor International's Wound Care in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Wound Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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