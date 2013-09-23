Recent Study: Wound Care in South Africa

Fast Market Research recommends "Wound Care in South Africa" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Wound care products market growth is increasingly being influenced by sporting activities across the country. As more people get engaged in sporting activities, so does the number of injuries that require dressings and first aid kits. Sticking plasters are proving to be the most popular format for wound care products due to the convenience they provide since they are simple to use.
Euromonitor International's Wound Care in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Wound Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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