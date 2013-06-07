Recent Study: Zimbabwe Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013

New Healthcare research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- We continue to view Zimbabwe as one of the least promising markets globally. We also note that it is a market for which accurate data is very difficult to obtain, which is why we have decided not to forecast healthcare expenditure and pharmaceutical market subsector indicators, until reliable data from global bodies such as the World Health Organization (WHO) become available. In the meantime, foreign direct investment (FDI), urgently required to assist the stalled domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing industry activities, will remain lacking, largely on account of ongoing political issues. Donations and grants will provide a lifeline to some of the patients in Zimbabwe, although - overall -.we expect few improvements with regards to the country’s healthcare system services in the short term.
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Pharmaceuticals: US$203mn in 2012 to US$225mn in 2013; +10.7% in local currency and US dollar terms. Forecast largely in line with Q113, although historical data slightly increased.
Risk/Reward Rating: Zimbabwe’s Pharmaceutical Risk/Reward Rating (RRR) score for Q213 is unchanged from the previous quarter. This is also the case for all other countries in BMI’s proprietary system that ranks pharmaceutical markets according to attractiveness to multinational drugmakers. A minor re-weighting of one of the RRR components is being implemented to improve the tool, and the adjusted scores for all markets will be published in the Q313 updates of the Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare reports. Zimbabwe has an RRR score of 30.1 out of 100, making it the 28th most attractive pharmaceutical market in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, which covers 30 countries.
Key Trends And Developments
- In January 2013, Zimbabwean Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai announced that the government will soon introduce free cancer treatment for patients. The cabinet took the decision to offer free treatment following a rise in the number of cancer patients, Tsvangirai said. The prime minister added that the government is setting up two centres in Bulawayo and Harare for the early detection and treatment of cancer.
- In December 2012, the government of Zimbabwe reportedly earmarked substantial funding to kick-start a nanotechnology programme focused on tuberculosis (TB) and HIV/AIDS.
