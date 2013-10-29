Recent Surge in Echelon Unit Prices Will Be Repeated for Alex Residences Says NewLaunchGuru.com

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Property rates are without a doubt always on a rise in Singapore, yet the upcoming residential projects in the southern Singapore region have witnessed an even greater surge, such has been the case of Echelon condominium located on Alexandra View. With such high ROI potential, real estate specialists of NewLaunchGuru.com have predicted that the Alex Residences, located in the same vicinity, could have a similar price burst.



The Echelon is expected to be completed by 2016, while Alex Residences at the end of 2018. If the trend will be a complete copy then interested clients still have a chance to invest in the Alex Residences, and hoping for a high return is more of an assurance in this particular case.



Both Echelon and Alex Residences are luxurious residential projects and the term ‘hotel like’ has been commonly associated with their units. Alex Residences is projected to be a 40-storey building inclusive of 429 units with enough facilities to pamper and entertain the residents for a life time.



As far as the project itself is concerned, it is very rare that an individual or family will not be satisfied, let alone be amazed. This is the reputation that Singapore Land Limited, the developer of Alex Residences, has made after being involved in numerous luxury style projects.



However, the promising prospects of Alex Residences are due to its prime location, something Echelon has already experienced. Its walking distance from Redhill MRT Station is one of the major factors why Alex Residences will be highly demanded even after its construction is completed. Orchard shopping belt, easy access to major expressways, close proximity to numerous reputed schools, Science Park, National University of Singapore and various other facilities are available in the vicinity of Alexandra View.



NewLaunchGuru.com informed that they can arrange a sneak preview of Alex Residences on 2nd and 3rd November, while its VVIP preview will commence from 14 November. Further information regarding Alex Residences can be viewed on the website.



About NewLaunchGuru.com

NewLaunchGuru.com is a real estate website that provides comprehensive information regarding upcoming residential and commercial projects in Singapore and southern Malaysia. Through the website, http://newlaunchguru.com/, specific details regarding these projects can be viewed. The website also arranges VVIP preview for interested clients and lists any exclusive discounts or deals on available property.



For more information about the Alex Residences, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of newlaunchguru.com, please email to info@newlaunchguru.com.