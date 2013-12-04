Recent Tennis Charity Event by Lee Harbert a Major Success for George Peabody Annual Fund Drive

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- Lee Harbert, the managing director at Griffith & Associates LLC in San Francisco Bay Area, recently organized a tennis charity event for the George Peabody Annual Fund Drive which aims at raising $200,000 this year. The funds by the George Peabody foundation are used towards fulfilling the requirements of elementary schools in San Francisco.



This is not the first time Lee Harbert took the initiative of promoting a charitable foundation. Mr. Harbert throughout his career has raised concerning issues in the education of children and has himself contributed to funds either financially or through his managerial expertise.



The tennis charity event organized by Leonard Harbert was one of the major fund raising events for the George Peabody foundation. The charity event not only raised substantially funding but also created awareness amongst high profile individuals holding reputable positions in the city.



The foundation enables many schools facing budget cuts purchase necessary equipment and offer better programs to children which will support and enhance their talents. Lee has always stressed the importance of providing well-rounded educational experiences for children and has urged the residents of San Francisco to contribute either by donating or volunteering at local schools.



Having been the managing director and senior vice president in 4 different reputable organizations, Lee has used his experience of being a leader to create the impact of taking responsibility for the well-being of the society. Lee Harbert San Francisco community personal contributions and awareness creation efforts are highly respected by prominent individuals both in the corporate and public departments.



About Lee Harbert

Lee Harbert is the current Managing Director at Griffith & Associates LLC in San Francisco Bay Area. Lee has been in the financial industry for over 25 years and has held many reputable positions throughout his extensive career, such as Managing Director at Barclays Global Investors, Senior Vice President at Fidelity Investments, and Senior Vice President of Bank of America. Often titled as a ‘San Francisco Community Builder’, Lee has always been involved in creating a positive presence in the society either by offering financial aid or holding charitable events such as the Lee Harbert Tennis Charity Event for George Peabody Annual Fund.



For more information about Lee Harbert Tennis Charity Event, please email to info@leeharbert.tumblr.com. To view Lee Harbert profile, visit his LinkedIn page here.