Recently Launched, ‘EyesightAdvisor.com’ Provides Causes, Treatment Options for Eye Floaters

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2012 -- The eyes are people’s windows to the world. And just like when a car window or a window in a house has a smudge, when a spot or line appears in a person’s eyesight and will not go away, it can be quite annoying and very worrisome.



In many cases, those squiggly, dark lines or spots are what ophthalmologists refer to as “eye floaters.”



Eye floaters are deposits or fragments found in eyes that tend to block vision by causing shadows on the retina. The floaters stick to the vitreous gel in the eye, a jelly-like substance that fills most of the eyeball and maintains the eye’s structure, and move in relation to a person’s gaze causing nuisance or even black spots in vision.



Although most cases are more bothersome than dangerous, it is important to understand the causes, warning signs and treatment options for floaters.



Recently launched, EyesightAdvisor.com is the first national project to provide answers to all questions related to diagnostics, treatment and preventative maintenance of eye diseases. The site features a variety of insightful information and research related to eye floaters treatment, eye floaters symptoms and causes, eye flashes and more, and allows visitors to make comments and ask questions related to the site’s posts.



According to EyesightAdvisor.com, one of the main causes of floaters in the eye is age because as people grow older the vitreous gel of their eye begins to dry, shrivel and shrink. The results are clumps, strands and pockets inside the vitreous gel.



Additional causes for eye floaters include certain medications, nearsightedness, diabetes, surgeries, eye or head trauma, Poster Vitreous Detachment, or PVD, and more.



Unfortunately, there is currently no guaranteed eye floaters cure. But EyeSightAdvisor.com states there are a few things people can do to help avoid seeing those pesky black spots in vision.



“Although there is no real full-proof method of avoiding the onset of floaters, keeping your eyes rested, healthy, and protected can definitely increase the odds of a floater free life,” states the site. “Simple things like getting enough rest at night, proper lighting and even diet and avoiding blows to the eyes can greatly reduce your risk.”



There are a few treatment methods, which range from utilizing eye drops to having a vitrectomy, a surgery removing the vitreous gel from the eye. But the site warns surgeries can cause other unwanted side effects.



On the bright side, specialists in the field of ophthalmology are currently researching to find a permanent eye floaters solution.



For more information about the causes, symptoms and treatment options for eye floaters, visit http://www.eyesightadvisor.com/eye-floaters



About EyesightAdvisor.com

Recently launched, EyesightAdvisor.com is the first national project to provide answers to all questions related to diagnostics, treatment and preventative maintenance of eye diseases. The main principles of the project are professionalism, completeness, availability and an independence of information.