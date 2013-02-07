Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Financial Cards and Payments in China", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- Financial cards in circulation growth rates are declining in 2012. Due to the economic slowdown and soaring inflation over the review period, banks in China have shifted their focus from acquiring new customers to customer retention and profitability. Bank card transactions are increasing strongly in both volume and value terms thanks to the further penetration of credit cards and debit cards in China. As a result of growing acceptance amongst domestic customers, the overall bank card...
Euromonitor International's Financial Cards and Payments in China report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Financial Cards in Circulation, Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Financial Cards and Payments market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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