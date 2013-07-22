Recently Rebranded B&D Corporation Adapts to an Evolving Industry

Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Things are really changing for Bocchino & Donato Corporation. This commercial debt collection giant, formerly known as the Firm, LLC, has recently launched a new phase of growth. In addition to a general brand overhaul and an updated logo, the Firm has literally changed its name. As of May 2013, the company has begun to operate under the trade name B&D Collect. The internationally-recognized agency, founded and led by Jason Bocchino, plans to greatly expand the scope and quality of the products and services it provides. B&D already uses state-of-the-art software to track delinquent accounts, and intends to keep adapting to the rapid development of new industry knowledge and technology.



The certified professionals at B&D offer effective debt collection solutions with no upfront costs or fees. Clients are only required to sign a basic rate agreement before the collection process begins, so there is very little risk involved. B&D Collect is dedicated to preserving the integrity and reputation of their clients, and recovers bad debt in a manner which is both respectful and successful.



There is no limit to the number of accounts B&D Collect will pursue for a client; the agency will retrieve any debt that has been overdue for up to two years. B&D has access to the same databases used by the FBI. Their complex software was originally designed for law enforcement professionals, and is highly effective. With the help of these resources, B&D Collect is able to keep debtor information current and collect on debts quickly and efficiently.



Keeping customers educated and informed about their accounts is important to this company. Clients can access personal accounts and excellent customer service tools at any time of the day or night. B&D also allows clients to opt for a variety of collection techniques and processes to suit individual preferences. Generally, the recovery process begins with soft approach phone communication and letters. B&D is able to recover many debts simply by notifying debtors of third-party involvement. If these measures fail, stronger methods are employed until a percentage of the debt is recovered or litigation is required. Clients are notified before any legal actions are attempted.



Compared to other similar businesses, B&D boasts a staggering recovery rate: on average, 36.7% of every dollar was recovered for clients in 2011. The average recovery rate for the debt collection industry as a whole is only 9%, according to the Commercial Collection Agency Association.



B&D handles commercial accounts and NSF (not sufficient funds) checks, and does not accept compensation until their clients are paid. In fact, their motto is “if you don’t get paid, we don’t get paid.” This commercial collection agency is bonded, fully insured, and licensed to operate internationally and in all 50 states.



About B&D

B&D is headquartered in Naples, Florida. They also have a satellite office in New York. Business hours are 8:00 A.M to 5:00 P.M., Monday through Friday. The professionals at B&D can be reached toll free at 888.494.2298 or written to at: 15275 Collier Blvd #201-262 Naples, FL 34119. The company’s fax number is 239.303.4729