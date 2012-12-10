Recently Released Market Study: 10 Global Consumer Trends for the Next Five Years

Fast Market Research recommends "10 Global Consumer Trends for the Next Five Years" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2012 -- Today's consumers are value-conscious, interactive, multicultural, health-driven, socially responsible and always connected. In developed markets, conspicuous consumption is out, with personal appearance and wellbeing taking priority over the accumulation of material possessions. Following on from "10 Global Macro Trends for the Next Five Years", this new global report discusses how the latest consumer trends will shape demand and impact marketing strategies going forward.
Strategy Briefings offer unique insight into emerging trends world-wide. Aimed squarely at strategists and planners, they draw on Euromonitor International's vast information resources to give top line insight across markets and within consumer segments. Written by some of our most experienced analysts, they are designed as provocations for senior management to use in their own forum, allowing them to stand back and reflect on the behaviour and motivation driving global markets today and tomorrow
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Strategy Briefing market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- 10 Global Macro Trends for the Next Five Years
- Suncare: Global Industry Guide
- Household Products: Global Industry Guide
- Textiles: Global Industry Guide
- Facial Care: Global Industry Guide
- Containers & Packaging: Global Industry Guide
- Wireless Communication Chipsets (Wi-Fi/WLAN, Wireless Display/Video (HD & WHDI), Mobile WiMAX & LTE (4G), ZigBee, 802.11, 802.15.4 & 802.16) Market in Consumer Electronics & Automation Applications, Global Forecast & Analysis (2012 - 2017)
- Motion Sensors Market, Global Forecast & Analysis (2011 - 2016) By Technology, Application Types , and Products
- New Consumer Opportunities in Prepared Meals and Meal Components
- Global Food Safety Testing Market by Contaminants, Technology, Food Types, Geography: Trends & Forecast (2010 - 2015)