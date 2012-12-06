Recently Released Market Study: 10 Global Macro Trends for the Next Five Years

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "10 Global Macro Trends for the Next Five Years", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- Despite the uncertainties facing the global economy, certain trends are inevitable. The world will become smaller, more aged, more city-focused, more cautious and more polarised between the rich and poor. The climate will change, food prices will rise and economic power will shift from West to East. This new global report examines how all these issues will shape future demand and provide opportunities and threats for marketers going forward.
Strategy Briefings offer unique insight into emerging trends world-wide. Aimed squarely at strategists and planners, they draw on Euromonitor International's vast information resources to give top line insight across markets and within consumer segments. Written by some of our most experienced analysts, they are designed as provocations for senior management to use in their own forum, allowing them to stand back and reflect on the behaviour and motivation driving global markets today and tomorrow
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Strategy Briefing market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Biochips Market (DNA Microarrays, Lab-on-Chip, Protein Microarrays, Tissue & Cell Arrays) Trends & Global Forecast (2010-2015)
- Crop Protection Chemicals Market by Type (Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides, Bio-pesticides and Adjuvants), Geography, Price Trends and Global Forecasts (2011-2016)
- Wind Power - Global Market Size, Turbine Market Share, Installation Prices, Regulations and Investment Analysis to 2020
- Innovation in Beverage Closures
- Biomarkers Market (Discovery Technologies, Applications & Indications) - Global Trends, Opportunities & Forecasts (2011 - 2020)
- Wind Power in Canada, Market Outlook to 2025 - Capacity, Generation, Market Share, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles
- Global Endoscopy Market by Product, Application & Technology (2011 - 2016) Competitive Landscape, Value/Volume Analysis & Global Trends
- Ovarian Cancer Therapeutics - Global Drug Forecasts and Treatment Analysis 2020
- Wind Power in Mexico, Market Outlook to 2025 - Capacity, Generation, Market Share, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles
- Global Food Safety Testing Market by Contaminants, Technology, Food Types, Geography: Trends & Forecast (2010 - 2015)