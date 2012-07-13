Recently Released Market Study: 10 Trends to Watch in Natural Products in 2012

New Food research report from Datamonitor is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2012 -- The natural products marketplace is one of the most prolific of all new packaged goods markets. This presentation reviews ten emerging trends in the natural products space, including the use of sprouted seeds, grains and beans as ingredients, the proliferation of textured drinks for enhanced health and rising interest in grass fed dairy and meat products.
Scope
- Today's consumer increasingly wants to do the "right thing." Frequently, this includes following the latest trends in the natural products market.
- Review how innovations in reusable storage containers and product packaging are aiding the environment.
- See how the "shot" concept is expanding beyond energy drinks to other types of beverages. Note how color is emerging as a health cue.
Report Highlights
While it is estimated that the natural and organic sector accounts for only about 3% of all product sales in Europe and North America, this market accounted for a whopping 21% of all new product innovation from 2010 to 2011, according to Product Launch Analytics.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The natural products marketplace often sets market trends that can last for years, or even decades. Some emerging market trends to watch in 2012 include new "clean" label personal care products as well as snack clusters or crunchies as alternatives to snack bars.
See how the diet of the caveman is influencing new product development today. Watch how new ingredients like coconut palm sugar are beginning to shake up the market.
Reasons to Get this Report
- How does sprouting (germination) improve the health properties of seeds, grains and beans?
- What health advantages does grass fed dairy products have over conventional dairy products?
- Why is the "shot" format the source of so much new product innovation today?
- How much influence do claims like "no parabens" or "no petrochemicals" have on consumer personal care or beauty product choices?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Food and Beverage Survey 2012: Private Label Manufacturing and Innovative Packaging, Trends and Opportunities, Budget Allocation and Key Growth Markets
- Global Food and Beverage Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Food and Beverage Industry
- The UK Foodservice Operators' Business Sentiments and Spending Priorities 2012
- Global Food and Beverage Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in Food and Beverage Industry
- Global Food Industry Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies
- Global Food Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Food Industry
- Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook in North America, 2012 - Details of Operating and Planned Crude Oil, Petroleum Products and Natural Gas Pipelines to 2015
- Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook in the US, 2012 - Details of Operating and Planned Crude Oil, Petroleum Products and Natural Gas Pipelines to 2015
- Global Biopesticides Market Trends & Forecasts (2012 - 2017)
- Global Business Survey: Revenue Growth Trends and Key Markets for Growth in 2012-2013