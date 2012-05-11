Recently Released Market Study: 2012: Trends to Watch in Australian Retail Banking

New Financial Services research report from Datamonitor is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2012 -- The Australian retail banking market is undergoing difficult times with a number of adverse conditions developing both locally and abroad. Higher funding costs, lower credit growth, new regulations and evolving consumer preferences will challenge even the most stable bank. This report examines the key trends affecting the market over the next year and the steps banks can take in response.
Scope
- Identifies the most important trends that will affect retail banking in 2012.
- Assesses the impact of macroeconomic, consumer, strategic, and technological developments on the retail banking industry.
- Details what actions competitors will undertake in 2012 to protect and improve their market position.
Highlights
One key feature of the Australian retail banking market in recent years has been the erosion of net interest margins on their lending business. While the net interest margins of the banks had been on a long-term decline before the financial crisis, the environment since the crisis and its immediate aftermath has been decidedly negative.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The outlook for 2012 and indeed funding conditions in the Australian market are greatly influenced by what is happening in Europe, and an outright global recession remains a very real possibility. Australian banks are exposed to the continuing crisis facing Europe and its banks.
In Australia the overall lending environment - both commercial and personal - was up from 2010. While 2011 was an improvement on 2010, which represented a recent low in credit flowing into the Australian market, average monthly lending remained below the peak the market recorded in June 2007.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What shape will the Australian retail banking market take over the next 12 months?
- What impact will macroeconomic, regulatory, and technological developments have on the retail banking sector?
- How will providers respond to the changing banking environment in 2012?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- 2012: Trends to Watch in UK Retail Banking
- 2012: Trends to Watch in Global Wealth Management
- 2010 Trends to Watch: Retail Banking Technology
- 2012: Trends to watch in UK Life and Pensions
- Top 10 Companies in the Australian Retail Banking Industry: IT Spending Predictor 2010
- Business Intelligence in Retail Banking (Review Report)
- Wealth Management Competitor Tracker: March 2012
- Online Strategies of Banking and Insurance Companies in the BRIC Countries
- Global Retail Banking Competitor Tracker - February 2012
- Retail Savings and Investments in Australia 2009 -Part 1 Market Focus