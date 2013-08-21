New Materials research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Adhesives and sealants are the most versatile bonding agents available today. The adhesives segment dominates the global adhesives and sealants market, with a share of more than 75%. With the huge market potential and the growing preference, the market for adhesives and sealants is likely to witness considerable growth. The growth of the market is also largely attributed to the technological developments.
The adhesives and sealants market recovered at a high rate in the second half of 2012 after witnessing slow pace due to American and European financial crisis in 2011. The packaging and construction industry led the recovery of adhesives and sealants in Europe and is expected to continue the trend till 2018. The ever-increasing need for high standard performance across all modern applications is driving the growth of adhesives and sealants.
One of the winning imperative in the adhesives and sealants market is product innovation. The winners in this industry will not be those that only try to reduce the costs of adhesives or sealants, as the internal competition in the adhesives industry will take care of that. However, those who continually innovate in all aspects of their operations and strive to find newer, better and faster products that will dramatically influence the cost-effectiveness of the customers operations.
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This report estimates the market size of the global adhesives and sealants market in terms of both volume and revenue. The market has been further segmented on the basis of product type, application, and technology. This segmentation is given for major regions and the key countries in those regions. Market drivers, restraints and challenges, raw material, and product price trends are discussed in detail.
Scope of the report
This research report categorizes the global market for adhesives and sealants on the basis of applications, product type, technology, and geography; forecasting volumes & revenues and analyzing the trends in each of the following submarkets:
On the basis of applications: The adhesives market is segmented on the basis of applications such as Pressure Sensitive Products, Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive, Woodworking & Furniture, Footwear, and other applications. The sealants market is segmented on the basis of applications such as Pressure Sensitive Products, Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Assembly, Consumer DIY, and other applications.
On the basis of chemical product type: The adhesives market is segmented on the basis of chemical composition such as Acrylic, Polyurethanes, Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA), Epoxy, Styrenic Block, EVA, and Other. The sealant market is segmented on the basis of product types such as Acrylic, Polyurethanes, Silicone, Polyvinyl, and Other.
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