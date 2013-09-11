New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Advanced Batteries - Global Market Size, Regulations, Competitive Landscape and Pricing Analysis to 2020"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- "Advanced Batteries - Global Market Size, Regulations, Competitive Landscape and Pricing Analysis to 2020" is the latest report from industry analysis specialist GlobalData, offering comprehensive information on the global advanced battery market. The report provides clear, detailed insight into the global advanced battery market. It explains the key drivers and challenges impacting the market, and also provides data regarding the historic (2008-2012) and forecast (2013-2020) market sizes for advanced batteries globally. It also includes regional analysis of the historic and forecast market size for advanced batteries; and market segmentation based on three broad application segments - cellphones, other consumer electronics, and electric vehicles. These sections also include the latest policy developments in the key countries of the US, the UK, Germany, China, Japan, and India. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- The report gives an introduction to advanced batteries, the different types and their advantages over conventional batteries.
- The report provides the historic and forecast market size for advanced batteries globally and in each of the key countries.
- The report discusses the market segmentation based on end user applications, for the global market as well as the key countries.
- The report also explains the regulations set and incentives provided by each of the key countries.
- The cost analysis section discusses the cost of two types of advanced batteries - Lithium-ion and Nickel-Metal Hydride.
- The report gives the market shares of the top Li-ion battery manufacturers and gives details of the top advanced battery manufacturers.
- The report also discusses the major drivers and restraints to the growth of the advanced battery market globally.
Reasons to Get This Report
The report will enhance your decision making capability. It will allow you to -
- Facilitate decision making based on historic and forecast data for the advanced battery market.
- Develop strategies based on the latest market trends and pricing information.
- Position yourself to maximize potential in the growth of the advanced battery market.
- Identify key partners and business development avenues.
- Respond to your competitors' business structure, strategy and prospects
Companies Mentioned in this Report: The Panasonic Corporation., Samsung SDI, LG Chem, Inc., China BAK Battery, BYD Company Ltd.
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