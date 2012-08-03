Recently Released Market Study: Agfa Medical Device Company Intelligence Report

New Medical Devices research report from Espicom Business Intelligence is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2012 -- Agfa HealthCare, a member of the Agfa-Gevaert Group, is a leading provider of diagnostic imaging and healthcare IT solutions for hospitals and care centres. The company's portfolio of solutions includes hospital information systems (HIS), clinical information systems (CIS), radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communications systems (PACS) and data centres, as well as systems for reporting, cardiology, decision support, advanced clinical applications and data storage,systems for direct radiography (DR) and computed radiography (CR), classic X-ray film solutions and contrast media.
In addition to Agfa HealthCare, the Agfa-Gevaert Group consists of Agfa Graphics, a provider of integrated prepress solutions to the printing industry; and Agfa Specialty Products, a supplier and film-based products and high-tech solutions to large business-to-business customers outside the graphic and healthcare markets.
Agfa HealthCare's principal operations are located in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Austria, Canada, the US and China. It has sales offices and representatives in over 100 markets worldwide. In 2011, the business generated sales of EUR1,177 million and employed more than 6,000 people.
This company report provides
Overview Key contact information
Introduction to the company and its current activities
Summary of its financial performance
Who are the company's major competitors?
Key recent events in an "at a glance" format
Financial Review Current year and annual financial data, including revenue breakdowns by product area and geographic region (if available)
Table providing in-depth five-year financial analysis
Employee data, including breakdown by company division and geographic location
Strategic Focus
Investigates the company's aims and its areas of focus
Products
Core product areas, key brands, product approvals and launches
Research and Development How much has been invested in R&D?
Where is the research based?
What alliances and agreements does the company have and with whom?
Manufacturing and Distribution Identifying the company's manufacturing locations
Sales and marketing facilities
Agreements With whom has the company reached agreements and what do they involve?
Key contracts awarded
Mergers, Acquisitions, Minority Investments and Divestments
Litigation
