Recently Released Market Study: Air Care in Hungary

Fast Market Research recommends "Air Care in Hungary" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2012 -- Thanks to continuous innovations largely focusing on fragrances like Japanese Garden or Water Lily - especially in electric air fresheners and gel air fresheners - air care was able to grow both in volume and value sales in 2011, although sales were boosted by price increase in some categories like other air care products and electric air fresheners. Although consumers still have weak spending power they are willing to try new products, but mainly cheaper ones, like liquid air fresheners or gel...
Euromonitor International's Air Care in Hungary market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Candle Air Fresheners, Car Air Fresheners, Electric Air Fresheners, Gel Air Fresheners, Liquid Air Fresheners, Other Air Care, Spray/Aerosol Air Fresheners.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Air Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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