Recently Released Market Study: Air Treatment Products in Poland

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Air Treatment Products in Poland"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2012 -- Rising consumer confidence led to positive growth returning to air treatment products in Poland during 2011, with growth accelerating dramatically towards the end of the year. As Poles feel increasingly secure about their financial situations, they are willing to purchase small appliances which increase the comfort of their lives. Poland is a continental country with relatively hot summers, humid springs and damp winters an this is the main reason for Poles investing in air treatment products.
Euromonitor International's Air Treatment Products in Poland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Air Purifiers, Cooling, Dehumidifiers, Humidifiers, Other Air Treatment Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Air Treatment Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
