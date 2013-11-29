Recently Released Market Study: Airlines in the Netherlands to 2017: Market Databook

Fast Market Research recommends "Airlines in the Netherlands to 2017: Market Databook" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the travel and tourism industry in the Netherlands. It contains detailed historic and forecast data for airlines. 'Airlines in the Netherlands to 2017: Market Databook' provides detailed insight into the operating environment of the travel and tourism industry in the Netherlands. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Netherlands travel and tourism value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Scope
- Historic and forecast data for airlines in the travel and tourism industry in the Netherlands for the period 2008 through to 2017
- Historic and forecast data on seats available, seats sold by passenger type, load factor, passenger kilometers available, revenue-generating passenger kilometers, revenue per passenger and total revenue for the period 2008 through to 2017
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Reasons to Get This Report
- This report provides you with valuable data for the travel and tourism industry covering airlines in the Netherlands
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market data including data on seats available, seats sold by passenger type, load factor, passenger kilometers available, revenue-generating passenger kilometers, revenue per passenger and total revenue
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market
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