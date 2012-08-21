Recently released market study: Airport Retail Trends in Europe, 2012-2013

New Retailing research report from Canadean is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2012 -- "Airport Retail Trends in Europe, 2012-2013" is a new report by Canadean that analyzes trends in airport retail and explores how opportunities and demand are set to change in 2012-2013. Furthermore, this report not only provides a comprehensive overview of customer visits and time spent at airport retail stores in 2012, but also showcases average expenditure. Additionally, it identifies average expenditure on food and beverages. This report identifies the product and purchasing trends at airport retail outlets, and the significance of websites in pre-planned purchases. In addition, this report outlines the key products that occupy the most airport retail space, and the survey analyzes the most popular products purchased by respondents at airport retail outlets. Furthermore, the report provides insight into the key drivers that help promote frequent visits and identifies the most important customer concerns in purchasing at duty-free outlets. The report also provides access to information categorized by age, gender, annual income, and travel frequency.
Introduction and Landscape
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Canadean's exclusive panel of European respondents. This report provides the reader with a definitive analysis of trends in airport retail and explores how opportunities and demand are set to change in 2012-2013. Furthermore, this report not only grants access to the opinions and purchasing behaviors of travelers, but also examines their expectations of total expenditure in airport retail outlets and necessary developments for better consumer footfall. The report also provides access to information categorized by age, gender, annual income, and travel frequency.
The average expenditure of European travelers per visit to duty-free and duty paid airport retail outlets is US$76 and US$51 respectively.
Competitive prices', 'renowned brands at discounted prices', and 'last minute gifts' as the most important motivational factors of purchases at airport retail stores.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Gebr Heinemann, Dusseldorf International airport, Adidas, Frankfurt International Airport, London Heathrow airport, Aldeasa, Ankara Esenboga International Airport, London Southend Airport, Aeroports de Paris SA, Tiffany & Co, Hublot, Cath Kidston, Starbucks Coffee Company, Marks & Spencer, Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, WH Smith, the Sofitel London Heathrow, Autogrill, Capi, Zurich airport, BAA, Aberdeen Airport, Bournemouth Airport, Schoenefeld airport, Copenhagen airport, Brussels International Airport, Aelia, Asda, WHSmith, Visa Europe, Rovio Mobile, Changi Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Manchester Airport, Barcelona Airport, Gatwick Airport, Atlanta Airport, Hong Kong International Airport and Suvarnabhumi Airport
