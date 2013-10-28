Recently Released Market Study: Algal Ingredients: A Sustainable Solution ?

Fast Market Research recommends "Algal Ingredients: A Sustainable Solution ?" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- There is growing pressure on the world's ingredients industry to deliver more sustainable products for their customers. Ingredients derived from seaweed and algae are widely considered to offer multiple benefits in this regard, and could well deliver solutions in many areas if commercialisation of the algaculture industry continues to evolve. This report assesses usage of existing algal ingredients and highlights opportunities for future development.
Euromonitor International's Algal Ingredients: A Sustainable Solution ? global briefing offers a comprehensive guide to the Ingredients market at an international level. It highlights the major drivers behind ingredient supply and demand, provides detailed analysis of the individual ingredient categories and the product categories they are used in. It also examines regional prospects, highlighting opportunities and challenges in ingredient usage.
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Product coverage: Abrasives/Inorganics, Acidulants, Antifoams, Antifungals, Antimicrobials, Antiperspirants, Bleach Precursors, Bleaching Agents, Botanicals, Carotenoids, Cocoa Liquor, Cocoa Powder, Colours, Commodities, Conditioning Agents (Skin, Hair, Fabric), Cultures, Emollients, Emulsifiers and Co-Emulsifiers, Enzyme Stabilisers, Enzymes, Fats and Oils, Flavour Enhancers, Flavours, Flours, Fluorescers, Fragrances, Humectants, Insect Repellants, Insecticides, Lacquers, Milk, Minerals, Miscellaneous Ingredients, Modified Flour, pH Control/salts, Phytoestrogens, Polysaccharides and Oligosaccharides, Preservatives/Antioxidants, Propellants, Proteins, Raising Agents, Reducing Agents, Skin Benefit Agents, Skin Lighteners, Skin Tanning Agents, Solvents, Sunscreens, Surfactant Cleansers and Adjuvants, Sweeteners, Synthetic Polymers, Thickeners/Structurants, Tooth Care, Vitamins and Derivatives, Water Softeners/Chelators.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Ingredients market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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