Recently Released Market Study: Almac Diagnostics Limited - Product Pipeline Analysis

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Almac Diagnostics Limited - Product Pipeline Analysis", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- Almac Diagnostics Limited (Almac Diagnostics) is a provider of genomic-based solutions. Its offerings include SNP genotyping, gene expression, quantitative real time PCR (qPCR), and CNV analysis. The company offers complete range of affymetrix microarrays. It offers cancer DSA research tools, which include non-small cell lung cancer transcriptome microarray and BMC Med genomics; complete range of SNP assays that include 6.0 assay with over 9,06,600 SNPs and 9,46,000 probes for CNV studies; and qPCR validation services for SNP and gene expression and full service from frozen and formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded samples. The company has laboratory facilities in Europe and the US. The company is a division of Almac Group Limited, a pharmaceutical services provider. Almac Diagnostics is headquartered in Craigavon, Northern Ireland, the UK.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Almac Diagnostics Limited portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
