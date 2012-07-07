Recently Released Market Study: Analgesics in Ireland

Fast Market Research recommends "Analgesics in Ireland" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/07/2012 -- August 2010 saw the Pharmacy Society of Ireland (PSI) introduce guidelines which restricted the display and sale of codeine-based products in pharmacies in Ireland with window displays prohibited and products held in the dispensary area, out of sight of the public, rather than on display behind the counter. Pharmacists are required to make consumers requesting the products aware of the types of pain addressed by the products and the addictive nature of codeine. Furthermore, pharmacists advise...
Euromonitor International's Analgesics in Ireland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Analgesics market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
