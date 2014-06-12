Fast Market Research recommends "Analgesics in Ukraine" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- In addition to growing brands from companies, such as Pfizer and Prestige Brands, the continued reintroduction of brands that had previously been off the shelves drove growth in 2013 to the highest rate in over a decade. This rate is deceptively high, however, because not only is it lifted by extreme growth rates from brands that are being restocked on shelves for the first time in years, but there are no longer large numbers of recalls that are dragging growth down. Johnson & Johnson recorded growth from its two largest brands, Tylenol and Motrin, in both 2012 and 2013. Novartis, which had recalls in 2012, made an effort to fast-track its analgesics products back onto the market by using third-party manufacturers and also witnessed growth from its largest brand, Excedrin in 2013. The return of these brands is a boon to the category, but it remains to be seen how much longer this growth can be sustained.
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Competitive Landscape
Analgesics is closely contested by five main global brand operators, excluding private label. Bayer, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Prestige Brands, and Sanofi held a combined 47%value share in 2013, with Bayer and Pfizer leading the way with 15% and 14%, respectively. Bayer managed to lead the category with three main brands, Aleve, Bayer Aspirin, and Midol.
Industry Prospects
Analgesics is expected to grow by 9% in value sales at constant 2013 prices over the forecast period to reach US$5.1 billion in 2018. The return of branded products from Johnson & Johnson and Novartis will boost short term growth, while up-and-coming brands from companies, such as Prestige Brands, will help sustain it in the medium term. Private label encroachment will hamper value sales growth, although the return of branded products to the market in recent years is showing that private label penetration may be close to its maximum share level.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Analgesics industry in USA with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Analgesics industry in USA, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Analgesics in USA market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
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