Recently Released Market Study: Android and Windows: Creating Differentiators

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- Manufacturers can save on development cost and faster time-to-market by using third party OS offered by Android and Windows. The downside is a lack of unique differentiators in the crowded, highly competitive smartphones and tablets markets. Major manufacturers like Samsung Corp have had to resort to costly software layers for differentiation. Euromonitor International explores and suggests selective features implementation and consumer engagements as differentiators.
Euromonitor International's Android and Windows: Creating Differentiators global briefing offers insight on emerging geographies, key growth categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and the criteria for success over the next five years. From the latest innovations such as BD players, EBooks, Netbooks and OLED TVs to existing technologies such as Desktops, Home Audio and Cinema Systems, Mobile Phones and In-Car Entertainment, Euromonitor International offers a consistent yet incisive snapshot of the Consumer Electronics industry.
Product coverage: Computers and Peripherals, In-Car Entertainment, In-Home Consumer Electronics, Portable Consumer Electronics.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
