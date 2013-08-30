Recently Released Market Study: Annual Deal Report - Retail

New Retailing market report from World Market Intelligence: "Annual Deal Report - Retail"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- 'Annual Deal Report: Retail' provides a review and understanding of mergers and acquisitions (MandAs), capital-raising, partnering deals, and agreements entered into by packaging companies during 2012.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
Using this report, dealmakers will effectively and efficiently gain an insight into the deal activity throughout the year. The report provides an overview of all the partnering, alliances, and MandA deals announced worldwide.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The 'Annual Deal Report-Retail' will help dealmakers to effectively and efficiently gain an in-depth understanding into deal activity in the global packaging industry
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides detailed analysis on the mergers and acquisitions (MandAs) activity in the retail industry in 2012.
The report provides detailed analysis of private equity and venture capital activity in the retail industry in 2012, which provides an insight into investment activity in the industry by financial investors.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report provides detailed analysis of capital raising activity, including equity and debt offerings, in the retail industry in 2012. This provides an insight into the capital raising activity of companies in the industry, including the fund raising trend from both equity and debt capital markets.
The report provides detailed analysis on strategic partnerships in the retail industry in 2012.
Key Highlights
MandA transactions in 2012 registered the most deal activity, posting 968 transactions, representative of 50.7% of the total deal volume. The PE/VC activity accounted for 20.1% of the total deal volume in 2012, which was a 22% increase over 2011.
North America led all regions in terms of the number of MandA, equity offering, debt offering, and partnership transactions, while Europe registered the highest number of PE/VC deals.
The specialist retailers channel posted 1,066 deals in 2012, representing 55.8% of the total deal volume recorded in 2012; however, the channel's deal value increased by 41.6%, posting US$111 billion worth of deals.
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