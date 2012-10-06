Recently Released Market Study: Apparel Manufacturing in China

Recently published research from IBISWorld, "Apparel Manufacturing in China", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2012 -- Apparel Manufacturing in China
The Apparel Manufacturing industry in China mainly comprises companies that manufacture men's, women's and children's cut and sewn apparel, with fabrics being the primary raw material. The industry includes manufacturers that purchase fabrics and those that manufacture fabrics themselves and have fixed operational facilities. The manufacturing of fur, leather or plastic is not included in this industry.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Bosideng Corporation, Heilan Group, Youngor Group, Shanshan Group, Fujian Septwolves Industry Co. Ltd.
