Recently Released Market Study: Argentina Freight Transport Report Q4 2012

Fast Market Research recommends "Argentina Freight Transport Report Q4 2012" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2012 -- BMI remains concerned about the effects of Argentina's soaring inflation on the country's freight transport sector. We believe that the Argentine government has artificially propped up growth during recent years. Economic growth in Argentina is set to moderate sharply in 2012 to 4.0% from an estimated 8.9% in 2011. Although Argentina's GDP growth remained strong in recent quarters we believe signs that a slowdown in economic activity lies ahead have already started to emerge.
With port workers and others trying to secure pay increases in line with the country's soaring inflation, we expect the threat of strikes at the country's ports to remain a risk. Further threats to the freight transport sector come from the barriers to import that recently re-elected President Cristina Fernandez's administration has been constructing. Despite the country's rich natural resources, it is possible the political and economic situation there could deter investors in the future.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Headline Industry Data
- Total volume at the Port of Buenos Aires is set to contract 2.2% in 2012 to reach 11.75mn tonnes.
- Air freight volume growth is set to grow by 2% to 170,800 tonnes in 2012, with average annual growth of 1.3% during our forecast period.
- Rail freight hauled in 2012 will grow by a modest 2% to 22.72mn tonnes, with average annual growth of 2% during our forecast period.
Key Industry Trends
Argentina-Paraguay Rail Link Restored
The completion of 29 kilometres of new alignment, enabling trains to once again run between the 1,435mm gauge networks of Argentina and Paraguay, was announced on June 7 2012. The new development will give cargo coming from Argentina access to a freight terminal in the Paraguayan city of Encarnacion.
Barriers To Import Leave Cars Stranded At Port of Zarate
Barriers to import introduced by the Argentine government in an effort to stem the flow of currency out of the country left over 30,000 cars stranded in the customs area of the Argentine port of Zarate in May.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Australia Freight Transport Report Q4 2012
- Malaysia Freight Transport Report Q4 2012
- Egypt Freight Transport Report Q4 2012
- United Arab Emirates Freight Transport Report Q4 2012
- Vietnam Freight Transport Report Q4 2012
- Poland Freight Transport Report Q3 2012
- Romania Freight Transport Report Q3 2012
- Hong Kong Freight Transport Report Q3 2012
- Czech Republic Freight Transport Report Q3 2012
- Germany Freight Transport Report 2012