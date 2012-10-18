Recently Released Market Study: Assessing the Payment Landscape in Latin America

New Financial Services research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- The Latin American market has been one of the fastest-growing regions for card payment volume in recent years and is expected to be the second fastest-growing region over the period to 2017. The growth's region has been aided by non-revolving products like debit and pre-paid cards. Like many emerging markets, cash remains king and accounts for more than half of the region's total consumer payment transactions. The large unbanked population is a major driver of the high cash usage.
Euromonitor International's Assessing the Payment Landscape in Latin America global briefing offers insight into the size and shape of the Consumer Finance market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts provide an invaluable perspective onmarket evolution and the criteria for success. The briefing leverages Euromonitor International's 360-degree coverage of the global payments' landscape including insight on consumer debt.
Product coverage: Consumer Lending, Financial Cards and Payments.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
