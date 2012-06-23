Recently Released Market Study: ATM Cards in Saudi Arabia

Fast Market Research recommends "ATM Cards in Saudi Arabia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2012 -- In 2011, Saudi banks continued their plan to maximise alternative banking channels. One of the most important alternatives for direct banking is the comprehensive ATM machine through which a large number of the banks' services can be carried out, with no need to visit the bank. In Saudi Arabia, one can use an ATM card not only to withdraw or deposit money, but also to transfer money to intra, internal, and external beneficiaries' accounts. Also, bills and other government fees can all be paid...
Euromonitor International's ATM Transactions in Saudi Arabia report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the ATM Transactions market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
