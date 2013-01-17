Recently Released Market Study: ATM Cards in Ukraine

New Financial Services market report from Euromonitor International: "ATM Cards in Ukraine"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2013 -- The use of ATM cards for card payments continues to increase in Ukraine due to rising demand for convenience and the offering of bonuses (such as discounts and cash-back). However, cash continues to dominate payments and ATM cards are still mainly used for cash withdrawal. The number of cards in circulation will increase by 10% in 2012 to reach 38 million - a major improvement compared with the review period CAGR of -1%. Transaction numbers are also increasing (+12%) while current value...
Euromonitor International's ATM Transactions in Ukraine report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the ATM Transactions market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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