Recently Released Market Study: Augmented Reality in the Battlefield 2012 - 2016

Recently published research from MindCommerce, "Augmented Reality in the Battlefield 2012 - 2016", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2012 -- Augmented Reality or simply AR is a live, direct or indirect, view of a physical, real-world environment whose elements are augmented by computer-generated sensory input, that enrich the user's perception of the real world. Although AR is often perceived to be in the visual domain (video or graphics etc), it actually includes the other senses as well such as sound or GPS data.
With its roots dating back to the introduction heads-up displays (HUDs) used in fighter aircraft, Military applications of AR range from live fire training exercises to complex situational awareness systems encompassing features such as friend/foe identification, multiple sensory interfaces, location intelligence and interactive battlefield medical support.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Military AR technology market including an assessment of the wider AR technology market, its applications in the battlefield, recent developments, vendor solutions and revenues forecasts from 2012 to 2016 on a global, regional and submarket scale.
This research addresses the following key topics:
- Military and non-military applications of AR technology
- The Impact of AR technology on the battlefield
- Recent developments and vendor solutions for Military AR technology
- Global and regional market analysis and revenue forecasts for the Military AR technology market from 2012 to 2016
- Revenue forecasts for three major submarkets in the Military AR technology market from 2012 to 2016: Frontline combat, support operations and training
Key Findings:
- AR technology has the potential to completely change the face of military combat, and can effectively eliminate the home ground advantage.
- The Military AR technology market will grow at a CAGR of 25 % over the next four years and will account for revenues worth 8.2 Billion USD by the end of 2016.
- While the U.S will continue lead the market from a regional perspective, leading economies from the Asia Pacific region will significantly ramp up investments in the Military AR technology industry.
Companies in Report:
- Boeing
- Arcane Technologies
- Columbia University
- Innovega
- ITT Exelis
- Kord Defence
- Lockheed Martin
- NASA
- NovemberKiloEcho
- Raytheon
- Sony
- Thales
- U.S Army
- U.S Department of Defense (DoD)
- U.S Martine Corps
- U.S Navy
- Vectronix
- Vuzix
Target Audience:
- Military/Government Organizations
- Augmented Reality Technology Vendors
- Investment firms in the Defense Industry
- Telecom Service and Infrastructure Providers
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Business Opportunities in Energy Infrastructure Construction in BRIC
- Business Opportunities in the Leisure and Hospitality Buildings Construction Industry in BRIC
- Travel and Tourism in Russia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Hosting of Winter Olympics Will Drive Investments In Tourism Infrastructure
- Business Opportunities in the Rail and Road Infrastructure Construction Industry in BRIC
- Business Opportunities in the Water and Sewage Infrastructure Construction Industry in BRIC
- Iron and Steel Industry in the BRIC Countries - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- Aluminum Industry in the BRIC Countries - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- Business Opportunities in the Retail Buildings Construction Market in BRIC
- Travel and Tourism in the Philippines, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Government Committed to Increased Investment and Regulatory Change to Promote Tourism Growth
- Global LNG Industry, 2012 - Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts of All Active and Planned Liquefaction and Regasification Terminals to 2016