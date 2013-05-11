Recently Released Market Study: Australia Food & Drink Report Q2 2013

New Food research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2013 -- The dour outlook for employment forms the backbone of our downbeat growth forecast for private consumption and imports in Australia, as we expect households to cut back amid negligible disposable income growth. Thus, we are forecasting a slowdown in private consumption growth and expect import growth to record a contraction in 2013. This contraction in imports will, in turn, allow Australia's current account to return to surplus in 2014 and begin the process of reducing the external indebtedness that has built up close to 40 years of deficit. This is likely to leave our food and drink sales growth forecasts relatively subdued in the medium term. Even if economic conditions take a turn for the better, the shift of consumption habits towards private labels in Australia is likely to remain firmly entrenched over the coming years as a growing number of consumers acknowledge private labels as a very compelling alternative to proprietary branded goods.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Headline Industry Data (local currency)
- 2013 per capita food consumption = +1.2%; forecast to 2017 = +6.5%.
- 2013 soft drinks sales = +1.6%; forecast to 2017 = +12.1%.
- 2013 alcoholic drinks sales = +1.5%; forecast to 2017 = +11.2%.
- 2013 mass grocery retail sales = +2.6%; forecast to 2017 = +21.1%.
Key Industry Trends And Developments
King Oscar Set For Australian Relaunch: Australia-based food company Manassen is set to relaunch the King Oscar brand of sardine products, reports AusFoodNews. The relaunch comes as part of the brand's celebration of 100 years of exported business to Australia. Manassen's campaign will highlight the health and nutritional value of King Oscar sardines, as well as the brand's commitment to quality and to environmental responsibility.
Accolade To Relaunch Hardys Wine Range In UK: Australia-based drinks producer Accolade Wines will relaunch Hardys Wine in the UK in June 2013, Food Business Review reports. The group plans to promote the brand's wine portfolio, which includes the beverages Thomas Hardy, Eileen Hardy and Sir James, and position it as a premium name in the sector. In addition to its current line-up, Hardys announced it will also release a regional spirits range in 2013.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Croatia Food & Drink Report Q2 2013
- Greece Food & Drink Report Q2 2013
- Kuwait Food & Drink Report Q2 2013
- United Arab Emirates Food & Drink Report Q2 2013
- United Kingdom Food & Drink Report Q2 2013
- Brazil Food & Drink Report Q2 2013
- Czech Republic Food & Drink Report Q2 2013
- Bahrain Food & Drink Report Q2 2013
- Germany Food & Drink Report Q2 2013
- China Food & Drink Report Q2 2013