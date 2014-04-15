New Energy market report from Business Monitor International: "Australia Oil & Gas Report Q2 2014"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- While Australia is set to become a major player in the global liquefied natural gas (LNG) market by the end of the decade, the spiralling costs of existing LNG developments will most likely slow growth momentum, preventing the country from meeting its full gas production and export potential in the decade to come. Gas production and consumption growth could be further threatened by increasing rules on the extraction of coal bed methane. The country will also have to contend with a growing reliance on oil imports as domestic crude oil production experiences weak growth while refining outlook is bleak in face of regional competition.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The main trends and developments we highlight for Australia's oil and gas sector are:
- Our forecast for gas production is 132.8bcm by 2018, up from 48.2bcm in 2012. This growth will be brought about by the development of gas fields that will come online alongside the completion of LNG projects. We expect about 75% of this gas to be exported as LNG, largely to Asian customers. By 2023, gas production is forecast to hit 143.6bcm, with LNG exports surpassing 100bcm.
- However, further expansion of liquefaction capacity - and consequently exports - could be held back. Spiralling developments costs, owing to a shortage of skilled labour and a strong Australian dollar, together with an expected loosening of the global LNG market as more supplies come online, could worsen the economics of LNG projects in Australia.
- New oil is not likely to flow fast enough to make up for declining production in the country's ageing fields. Total liquids output (excluding refinery gains) fell slightly to 484,200b/d in 2012, according to the US EIA. However, this could see a slight increase on the back of growing natural gas plant liquids output from 2015, as new gas projects supporting LNG developments come online and push up associated liquids production. We forecast total liquids output rising from an estimate of 476,510b/d in 2013 to 517,980b/d in 2018, but slower oil and gas developments from 2018 - resulting from increasingly unfavourable economics, could see production trend downwards again to 488,070b/d by 2023.
- The outlook for Australia's refining segment is poor. The age, small size and relatively low complexity of the country's refineries has rendered them uncompetitive against regional counterparts. The 120,000b/d Geelong refinery would have been closed had Shell failed to find a buyer for it, but Vitol, which took over the plant alongside Shell's other downstream assets in February 2014, promised that it would keep the plant in operation.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Gazprom Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q2, 2013
- Lightstream Resources Ltd. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q2, 2013
- Pioneer Southwest Energy Partners L.P. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q2, 2013
- Sure Energy Inc. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q2, 2013
- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q2, 2013
- Comstock Resources, Inc. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q2, 2013
- TriOil Resources Limited Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q2, 2013
- Crimson Exploration Inc. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q2, 2013
- Bonavista Energy Corporation Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q2, 2013
- Novus Energy Inc. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q2, 2013