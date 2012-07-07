Recently Released Market Study: Auto Parts Manufacturing in China

New Transportation market report from IBISWorld: "Auto Parts Manufacturing in China"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/07/2012 -- Businesses in the Auto Part Manufacturing industry in China produce parts, accessories and components for motor vehicles, including motor vehicle bodies, mechanical and electronic components, and parts for electric motors. These manufacturers supply motor vehicle assembly and replacement part companies (i.e. the aftermarket).
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Wanxiang Group, Beijing Hyundai Mobis Auto Part Co., Ltd., Shanghai Huizhong Automotive Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Changchun FAWAY Automobile Components Co., Ltd., United Automotive Electronic Systems Co,. Ltd.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Auto Parts Manufacturing in the US
- Motorcycle Manufacturing: Global Industry Guide
- Advance Auto Parts, Inc. - Strategy and SWOT Report
- Motorcycle Manufacturing in Asia-Pacific
- Motorcycle Manufacturing in India
- Auto Parts Stores in China
- Truck Manufacturing - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Automotive Manufacturing: Global Industry Guide
- Automotive Manufacturing - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide