Recently Released Market Study: Automobile Steering & Suspension Manufacturing in the US

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2012 -- New direction: After a bumpy road, revived consumer demand for cars will accelerate industry recovery
After a severe recessionary downturn, demand for steering and suspension components will improve in the next five years. As consumer demand for cars accelerates and more inventory is moved, domestic car production will steadily ramp up, as will the need for industry products. Though imports and high steel prices pose threats, revenue growth will be backed by a more stable automotive sector.
Companies in this industry mainly manufacture and rebuild motor vehicle steering and suspension systems and components. These consist of steering wheels, shock absorbers and struts. Spring manufacturing is not included in this industry.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: TRW Automotive Inc., Tenneco Inc.
