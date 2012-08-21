Recently released market study: Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene in Lithuania

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene in Lithuania", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2012 -- Due to the severe impact of the economic crisis in Lithuania, a significant number of companies have downsized, with some even entering into insolvency. The situation in many of Lithuania's commercial business sectors has been extremely adverse since late 2008 as companies make attempts to save money in any way possible, slashing expenditure and reducing consumption generally. However, after two years of severe austerity, the first signs that the Lithuanian economy is recovering and the...
Euromonitor International's Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene in Lithuania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Away-From-Home Hygiene, Away-From-Home Tissue.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
