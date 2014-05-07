Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene in the United Arab Emirates", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- In 2013 the number of shops opening in malls with mall expansion by one of the leading retailing businesses, Majid Al Futtaim, led to positive growth within the AFH sector. The company's most recent mall opened in April 2013 in Fujairah. Another player, Nakheel, planned to open a mall in The Palm in 2013, also contributing to the growth within this sector. The first travel mall opened in Dubai in April 2013 with retail outlets. Plans for the expansion of Ibn Battuta mall in Dubai by Nakheel in...
Euromonitor International's Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Away-From-Home Hygiene, Away-From-Home Tissue.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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