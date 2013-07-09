Recently Released Market Study: Bahrain Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013

New Consumer Goods research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Bahrain's consumer electronics market is limited by the small size of the population, which means that devices are mostly distributed via regional hubs. Despite its small size there are considerable opportunities in Bahrain due to high incomes in the country and the propensity of the local population to spend on consumer electronics equipment. In 2012 the market received an additional boost from increases in public sector salaries. This was a government response to public unrest, which we expect to benefit the market in 2013. Smartphones and tablets are the fastest-growing device categories in the market, although big-ticket items such as LED and 3G TV sets will also provide strong impetus to the market's expected expansion. While there are many positive features to Bahrain's market, it should be noted that civil unrest and the political outlook remain downside risks to our outlook.
Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer Sales: The market will increase from US$221mn in 2012 to US$251mn in 2013. Over our forecast period to 2017 we expect that tablets and notebook hybrids will dominate the consumer market, while demand from SMEs will also support growth.
AV Sales: The largest sector of the consumer electronics market will be driven by demand for flat-screen TV sets, taking the value of the overall market to US$446mn by 2017 from US$349mn in 2012. The launch of next-generation games consoles in Q4 2013 could result in a small boost to sales.
Handset Sales: We predict a rise from US$97mn in 2012 to US$86mn in 2013. The smartphone market is the fastest-developing segment of Bahrain's consumer electronics market, with vendors such as Samsung and Nokia vying for supremacy while global challengers such as Apple and Huawei maintain a strong presence.
Key Trends And Developments
The mobile handset market is booming and attracting the attention of a range of vendors. Since 2011 Nokia has lost its position of dominance, which had been based on leading the smartphone and feature phone market. Samsung has successfully replicated elements of Nokia's strategy, including localisation of services and handsets, and distribution deals, while also benefiting from the use of Google's popular Android operating system. As a result Samsung has become the preeminent handset vendor in Bahrain through its flagship Galaxy S3 (and from Q213, S4) handset and a host of mid-range devices running Android.
