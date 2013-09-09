Recently Released Market Study: Bahrain Shipping Report Q3 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "Bahrain Shipping Report Q3 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Things are looking up for the Bahraini shipping sector. The Khalifa bin Salman Port (KBSP) is seeing volumes rise on the back of the massive hike in demand at Saudi Arabian ports. The consumer demand story also bodes well for domestic demand over the medium term, while the Port of Mina Salman could see tonnage volumes rise due to a house-building programme underway in the Kingdom.
Headline Industry Data
- Growth in KBSP total tonnage throughput forecast at 6.7% in 2013, with average annual growth forecast at 5.9% between 2013 and 2017.
- Growth in KBSP container throughput forecast at 6.6% in 2013, with average annual growth of 6.0% over our forecast period.
- Real growth in total trade forecast at 9.0% in 2013 and to average 5.1% over the medium term.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Industry Trends
Number Of Docking Ships Increase 8% In 2012: Bahraini ports registered an 8% year-on-year (y-o-y) increase in the number of ships docking in 2012, according to the Minister of State for Information Affairs, Sameera Rajab. The rise indicated that the ports had recovered significantly from the slowdown caused due to the 2011 unrest, Rajab added. The number of commercial ships docking at Mina Salman port climbed 10% y-o-y.
ASRY Intends To Build Another Floating Dock: Bahrain-based Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard (ASRY) intends to build another floating dock with a multi-million dollar investment, according to ASRY CEO Chris Potter. The company seeks to upgrade and expand its existing facilities over the next five years. Potter added that the yard has been operating at near-full capacity so far in 2013, and ASRY expects to launch between 220 and 240 projects in the remainder of 2013.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Vietnam Shipping Report Q3 2013
- Nigeria Shipping Report Q3 2013
- South Korea Shipping Report Q3 2013
- Pakistan Shipping Report Q3 2013
- Australia Shipping Report Q3 2013
- Malaysia Shipping Report Q3 2013
- Latvia Shipping Report Q3 2013
- Taiwan Shipping Report Q3 2013
- Greece Shipping Report Q3 2013
- Oman Shipping Report Q3 2013