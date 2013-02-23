New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Bakken Shale in the US, 2012 - Oil and Gas Shale Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2020"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2013 -- GlobalData's new report "Bakken Shale in the US, 2012 - Oil and Gas Shale Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2020" which provides insight into existing and potential exploration and development activities in the Bakken shale play. The report provides details about the business plans of various companies to increase their production, reserves and undeveloped land base in the US region of the shale. This has created competition between Bakken shale operators over obtaining acreage in the Williston Basin and securing potential resources for future production from the shale play. Consequently, many major merger and acquisition (M&A) activities have taken place due to companies trying to access the crude oil resources underlying the Bakken shale play. This trend is largely a result of shale plays becoming more attractive to oil and gas companies in recent years due to technological advancements improving their viability.
Scope
- The report analyzes Bakken shale oil and gas exploration and production activities in the US. The scope of the report includes -
- An overview of the oil and gas exploration in the Bakken shale
- Discussion of the drivers of the shale oil and gas exploration in the Bakken shale
- The report provides an overview of the competitive landscape of shale oil exploration in the Bakken shale and provides details of the major companies operating in the region
- Current exploration and production statistics for the North Dakota and Montana Bakken shale. It also provides a forecast for Bakken shale production for the 2012-2020 forecast period
- Information on the coverage and an overview of operations in the Bakken shale
- Information on the major mergers and acquisitions in the Bakken shale in 2012
- Details of the major recent infrastructure developments in the shale
Reasons to Get this Report
The report will enhance your decision making capability. It will allow you to -
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Continental Resources Inc, Hess Corporation, Crescent Point Energy Corp., Whiting Petroleum Corporation, ConocoPhillips
