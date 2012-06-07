Recently Released Market Study: Basic Iron and Steel in Turkey: Industry Report

New Materials market report from Euromonitor International: "Basic Iron and Steel in Turkey: Industry Report"
Report Findings Include:
- While Turkey’s position in the global steel market was already strong in 2000 when it was ranked 17th largest steel producer globally. The review period was favourable for the country and in 2010 Turkey became the 10th biggest steel producer in global terms and the second largest in Europe.
- The Turkish basic iron and steel market registered average annual growth of 21% over the review period to reach TL51.6 billion in 2011, up from TL7.6 billion in 2000. The global economic downturn and the consequent drop in manufacturing by industries that use iron and steel hit local demand hard, with a 31% year-on-year decline in 2009, and even in 2011 the market had still not recovered to pre-recession levels. Businesses accounted for all Turkish demand for basic iron and steel products in 2011.
Product coverage: Basic Iron, Steel and Ferro-alloys, Cast Iron and Steel Tubes, Cold Rolling of Narrow Strip and Forming, Drawing of Iron and Steel.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts).
