Recently Released Market Study: Beauty and Personal Care Packaging in Singapore

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Beauty and Personal Care Packaging in Singapore"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- Beauty and personal care products have been growing in Singapore, with growing demand from consumers. As consumers' demands are constantly changing, many beauty and personal care retailers and manufacturers have been constantly changing their product packaging so as to stand out on the market. Consumers in Singapore have been increasingly demanding beauty and personal care product lines that include both premium and mass items. This has resulted in the rising unit volume growth in beauty and...
Euromonitor International's Beauty and Personal Care Packaging in Singapore report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category.
Product coverage: Baby Care, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Men's Grooming, Oral Care, Skin Care, Sun Care.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care Packaging market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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