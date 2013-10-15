Recently Released Market Study: Beer - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide

New Beverages market report from MarketLine: "Beer - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Introduction
The BRIC Beer industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading companies including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the BRIC beer market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the BRIC beer market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key beer players' BRIC operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
- Compares data from Brazil, Russia, India, and China, alongside individual chapters on each country
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
Brazil, Russian Federation, India and China (BRIC) are the emerging and fast growing countries within the beer industry and had a total market value of $138,944.5 million in 2012. India was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 16.2% over the 2008-12 period.
Within the beer industry, China is the leading country among the BRIC nations with market revenues of $77,513.2 million in 2012. This was followed by Russia, Brazil and India with a value of $30,695.3, $25,055.3, and $5,680.7 million, respectively.
China is expected to lead the beer industry in the BRIC nations with a value of $114,132.2 million in 2017, followed by Russia, Brazil, India with expected values of $47,547.6, $33,671.3 and $9,137.5 million, respectively.
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the BRIC beer market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the BRIC beer market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the BRIC beer market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- Who are the top competitors in the BRIC beer market?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Beer - Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide
- Beer - North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide
- Beer - Scandinavia Industry Guide
- Beer - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Beer: Global Industry Guide
- Alcoholic Drinks - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide
- Soft Drinks - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide
- Global Food and Beverage Survey 2013 - Economic Outlook in BRIC
- Global Consumer Trends and Key Consumer Targets in Alcoholic Beverages
- Automotive Manufacturing - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide