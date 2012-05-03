Recently Released Market Study: Beer: Global Industry Almanac

New Beverages research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2012 -- Beer: Global Industry Almanac is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Beer industry. It includes detailed data on market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom and United States.
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
Highlights
The global beer market grew by 0.5% in 2010 to reach a value of $494,777 million.
In 2015, the global beer market is forecast to have a value of $523,579.6 million, an increase of 5.8% since 2010.
The global beer market grew by 1.3% in 2010 to reach a volume of 168,453.4 million liters.
In 2015, the global beer market is forecast to have a volume of 183,045.1 million liters, an increase of 8.7% since 2010.
Standard lager is the largest segment of the global beer market, accounting for 57.1% of the market's total value.
Europe accounts for 44.3% of the global beer market value.
Anheuser-Busch InBev is the leading player in the global beer market, generating a 20.1% share of the market's volume.
The global beer market is fairly fragmented, with the top three players holding 41.1% of the total market volume.
