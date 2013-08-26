Recently Released Market Study: Beer in Peru

New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Beer in Peru"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- In 2012 consumers continued upgrading their consumption, shifting from economy to standard and from standard to premium brands. Similarly to the previous year, consumers from every income level began upgrading their consumption to the next level, preferring better quality products. Growth in the economy boosted consumer disposable income, which translated into an improvement in the quality of consumers' consumption.
Euromonitor International's Beer in Peru report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Dark Beer, Lager, Lager by Origin, Low/Non- Alcohol Beer, Stout.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Beer market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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