Recently Released Market Study: Belarus Food & Drink Report Q1 2013

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- Elevated inflation will continue to contribute to the development of food consumption values in Belarus, although volumes continue to suffer in the face of the wider economic climate. We see the country's longer-term potential as a food and beverages market remaining relatively subdued on account of operational risks and also negative population trends.
Headline Industry Data (local currency):
- 2013 food consumption = +21.02%; forecast compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to 2017 = +14.29%
- 2013 per capita food consumption = +21.39%; forecast CAGR to 2017 = +14.65%
- 2013 alcoholic drinks value sales = +24.91%; forecast CAGR to 2017 = +13.65%
- 2013 soft drinks value sales = +23.99%; forecast CAGR to 2017 = +16.05%
Key Company Trends
Belarus And Indonesia Engage In Agricultural Talks: In November 2012, Belarus and Indonesia were in discussions over collaborative efforts in the field of agriculture, reported BelTA. Indonesian holding companies involved in the talks were reported to be Salim Group and the diversified OSO Group conglomerate. Salim Group owns Indofood Sukses Makmur, the world's largest instant noodle manufacturer, while also being involved in flour-milling and oil palm plantations.
Cypriot Galleria Investing In Shopping Mall: In November 2012, BelTA reported that Cypriot Galleria Concept is poised to invest US$120mn in a project in Belarus. The money will be used for the construction of a shopping and entertainment mall in the country's capital, which will have 200 stores, a hotel and more than 1,000 car parking spaces - all spread over the total area of some 46,000 square metres. The project is expected to be finalised by the start of the ice hockey IIHF World Championship in 2014.
