New Publishing research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Books in Europe industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2009-13, and forecast to 2018). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Europe books market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The physical segment of the books market includes atlases, dictionaries, encyclopedias, text books, guidebooks, musical scores, maps, fiction and non-fiction. The digital segment of the books market consists of electronic books (or e-books) which can be read on computers or other electronic devices. The market is valued at retail selling price (RSP) with any currency conversions calculated using constant annual average 2013 exchange rates.
- The European books market had total revenues of $44.2bn in 2013, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -0.7% between 2009 and 2013.
- The physical segment was the market's most lucrative in 2013, with total revenues of $42.5bn, equivalent to 96.2% of the market's overall value.
- The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 0.7% for the five-year period 2013 - 2018, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $45.8bn by the end of 2018.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the books market in Europe
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the books market in Europe
Leading company profiles reveal details of key books market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Europe books market with five year forecasts
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Europe economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Europe books market by value in 2013?
What will be the size of the Europe books market in 2018?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Europe books market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Publishing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Publishing in Europe
- Media in Europe
- Books in Europe
- Global Department Stores Market Size and Forecast to 2017
- Global Online Retailing Market Size and Forecast to 2017
- Global Other Specialist Retailers Market Size and Forecast to 2017
- Global Cash and Carries and Warehouse clubs Market Size and Forecast to 2017
- Global Other General and Non-Specialist Direct Retailers Market Size and Forecast to 2017
- Global Duty Free Retailers Market Size and Forecast to 2017
- Global Hypermarkets, Supermarkets and Hard-Discounters Market Size and Forecast to 2017