Recently Released Market Study: Botswana Business Forecast Report Q2 2013

New Country Reports market report from Business Monitor International: "Botswana Business Forecast Report Q2 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- Core Views
We are forecasting real GDP growth in Botswana of 5.4% and 5.8% in 2013 and 2014 respectively as headline economic growth is constrained by a combination of subdued global demand for diamonds and a slowdown in public spending and private consumption.
Following four consecutive years of fiscal deficits, we expect FY2012/13 to mark a welcome return to the black for a government which has put fiscal consolidation among its top policy priorities over the next few years.
With general elections in 2014 and a newly-launched political opposition party beginning to flex its muscles, we believe the next 12 months will see political tensions in Botswana head higher.
Major Forecast Changes
Botswana's fiscal position in FY2012/13 is likely to be significantly healthier than initially projected and we are now forecasting a budget surplus of 1.4% of GDP compared to a 1.7% deficit previously. This is primarily due to larger-than-expected shared customs revenue from SACU which has helped offset a sharp slowdown in mineral revenue growth.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Risks To Outlook
A greater than anticipated deterioration in the global economy (namely an intensification of the eurozone crisis) would put further downward pressure on demand for diamond exports and thus pose significant risks to our growth forecasts.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Country Reports research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Hungary Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Canada Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Iran Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Brazil Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Ireland Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Cote d'Ivoire Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Switzerland Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Philippines Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Lithuania Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- United States Business Forecast Report Q2 2013